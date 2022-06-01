Discussions on the conditions for the removal of 12.5% continues with Kingdom partners. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday that the discussions on the 8 new conditions that the Kingdom wants to impose on St. Maarten for the removal of the 12.5% cuts that were imposed in 2020.

Jacobs said that during the visit of the State Secretary Alexandria van Huffelen last week meetings were held with the State Secretary, the unions, and other stakeholders, and the Council of Ministers where the conditions were again discussed. She said the discussions continue since there has not been an agreed resolution on the proposed condition. While the country’s Prime Minister referred to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40536-discussions-on-the-conditions-for-the-removal-of-12-5-continues-with-kingdom-partners.html