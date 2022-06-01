Does Nature Foundation have all necessary tools for the job.? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Wescot considers the appointment of the Nature Foundation as the Ecosystem Authority for Sint Maarten great news and wants to know if the “Authority” has all the tools to execute this responsibility, and the teeth to enforce measures.

The MP had tabled an amendment to the budget 2021 to increase the subsidy of the Nature Foundation, which was passed by parliament. The amendment to increase the foundation’s subsidy specifically mentioned the management of the invasive vervet monkey.

“At the time the Foundation had just completed the Monkey Management Project via the R4RC program and I was, therefore, pleased ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40542-does-nature-foundation-have-all-necessary-tools-for-the-job.html