Dog owners urged to control dogs while in public. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM urges dog owners who use of the Boardwalk or other public spaces on St. Maarten to ensure their dogs are on a leash and/or muzzled.

KPSM has received several complaints in the past days about owners walking their dogs on, for example, the Boardwalk without a leash or muzzle.

There have been several reported cases of these dogs attacking both persons and other animals.

Dog owners should understand that they are legally responsible for any damage that their dogs inflict on people and the property of others.

KPSM Press Release.



