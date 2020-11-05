Domestic Violence Awareness month focused on gender based awareness. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Domestic violence awareness month 2020 is here. Domestic violence was already an epidemic before COVID-19, but the health crisis has caused an alarming spike in incidents of abuse. Domestic violence and abuse can happen to anyone regardless of race, religion, culture or social status. It’s not just hitting but also stalking, threats, manipulation, shouting etc. With the sole purpose of one person in an intimate relationship or marriage gaining and maintaining control over the other.

Both men and women suffer from domestic abuse, but women are more often victimized. Women’s Desk is one of the support services available ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36075-domestic-violence-awareness-month-focused-on-gender-based-awareness.html