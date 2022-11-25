Domestic violence incident a gas station in Cole-Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Officers of the detective department are presently investigating an incident that occurred on the night of Nov. 23, 2022, at a gas station on Union road.

At approximately 10 p.m., Central Dispatch received a report of a lady lying unconscious on the ground at the gas station. A patrol was dispatched to the location.

It later emerged that the victim with the initials M.R.K was shoved out of her boyfriend's vehicle after an altercation.

The victim was later treated by ambulance paramedics and subsequently filed a domestic violence report with the criminal investigation department, which ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41882-domestic-violence-incident-a-gas-station-in-cole-bay.html