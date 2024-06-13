Donated Children’s Books and Story Time Enhance Sint Maarten Library Collection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Library recently received a contribution of six culturally appropriate children’s books by acclaimed author Heddrick McBride and his daughter, Skylar McBride. The donated books, recognized for their enriching content and diverse characters, aim to enhance the reading experience for young readers at the primary and secondary school levels and their families within our community.

