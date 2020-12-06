Dow Orchestra Highlighted in 2021 SHTA Event Calendar. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Isidore York’s well-known Dow Orchestra will be featured in the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) Event Calendar’s 2021 edition. This was announced today by SHTA and the calendar’s main supporter, International Liquor & Tobacco Trading (ILTT).

Dow’s accomplishments include 28 years of organizing the Ebony Steel Orchestra’s Annual Christmas concert, with orchestra members’ ages ranging from 5 to 70 years. The Ebony Steel Orchestra was formed in 1991. Dow has also dedicated the last 29 years to educating hundreds of students yearly in the art of steel pan music, thus preserving the steel pan culture on St. ...



