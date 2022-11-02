DP is back! Membership meeting on November 12. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Democratic Party of St. Maarten (DP), the oldest political party in the country, is gearing up to once again offer the island's residents knowledgeable and experienced representation that will stand on the party's founding principles that values hope and dreams for a vibrant future and a decent standard of living for all St. Maarteners. “It is time for the DP to once again give light in all this darkness, so our people can move on.”

Popularly called “The Red Machine”, the party will host its general membership meeting on November 12 at the John Larmonie Center in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41697-dp-is-back-membership-meeting-on-november-12.html