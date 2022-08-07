DP SXM congratulates people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Democratic Party of St. Maarten (DP) extends congratulations to the people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, who on Friday, August 5th, z022 exercised their Democratic right and elected a government, to be led by St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), who with their victory captured 6 of the 8 seats in Saint Kitts. The remaining two seats went to the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP). The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) captured all 3 seats in Nevis.

“Heartfelt and warm congratulations go out to the newly elected Prime Minister of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41018-dp-sxm-congratulates-people-of-the-federation-of-st-kitts-and-nevis.html