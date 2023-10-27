Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake will be the new Acting Governor of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs, on behalf of the Council of Ministers, is pleased to congratulate Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake on the approval of her nomination as Acting Governor of Sint Maarten. In her function as Acting Governor Dr. Bird Lake will replace His Excellency Ajamu Baly, in his duty as Governor of Sint Maarten, in the event he is unable to perform them.

Born in Sint Maarten, Dr. Bird-Lake attended medical school in The Netherlands and returned home to work as a cardiologist and Coordinator of the Intensive Care Department at the Sint Maarten Medical Center. Her work as a cardiologist extends to the neighboring islands where she also attends to patients at the Saba Cares Medical Center. Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake’s service can also be seen in her positions as chairperson and member of various charities.

“Congratulations to Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake, who will follow in the footsteps of other great St. Maarteners. I also extend a word of thanks to the people of Sint Maarten and all stakeholders for their patience as we sought to create a more gender-equal opportunity. It makes me proud to see someone who has dedicated themselves to the service of Sint Maarten take up a mantle to this level of service,” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

The Prime Minister went on to say about Dr. Bird-Lake, “She is an exemplary doctor and represents the future of women leadership on St. Maarten. Dr. Bird-Lake will surely be an inspiration to many. We thank her for accepting this position of leadership in service to her country and wish her much success in the execution of her duties when called upon,” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

