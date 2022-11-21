Dr. Lee offers to help address the challenge of stray animals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Leader of the United People's UP Party and Member of Parliament MP Rolando Brison and UP President Francisco Lacroes have committed to working with veteran US Dr. Edward Lee MD to help to diminish the exponential breeding of stray dogs and cats on the island.



Dr. Lee has teamed up with several American-trained veterinarians from the USA and several veterinary technicians and volunteers preparing for a one-week visit to St. Maarten. They will work with local non-profit animal rescue organization SXM PAWS and others, to control the rampant breeding of stray dogs and cats through internationally known US-based animal ...



...



