Dr. Luc Mercelina newest political leader, URSM promised change. | SMN NEWS

~Politicians have been enriching themselves through Government-owned companies--- URSM Leader Dr. Luc Mercelina.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement ( URSM- You are St. Maarten) officially launched the newest political movement on St. Maarten’s Constitutional Day. Its leader Dr. Luc Mercelina is no stranger to St. Maarten’s Politics, as he just recently resigned from the United Peoples Party (UPP) where he ran on their slate as the number two candidate in January 2020.

The URSM was officially registered as an Association on Constitutional Day (10/10/2021 at Mingo’s Notary while the inauguration ceremony was held in Cole Bay.

