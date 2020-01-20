Dr. Maccow Thomas Presented at Rotary Sunset General Meeting. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset invited Dr. Tasheena Maccow Thomas to present at the general meeting during the month of January 2020. Dr. Maccow Thomas has a passion to serve and helps others in living and sustaining a healthy lifestyle. The membership was fully engaged in her presentation, which included among other things, the benefits of detoxing, and the inclusion of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing as part of a healthy lifestyle. She also presented the membership with various plants and herbs that can be used for various ailments.

