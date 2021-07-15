Dr. Michel Petit enter the political arena to contest March 2022 Territorial Elections. | SMN NEWS

~ A man that has dedicated his life to the service of his people.~

MARIGOT:— Well-known local doctor Dr. Michel Petit who is also a well-established businessman has joined the ranks of politics for the love of his country and island. The announcement was made on Thursday in a press release where a number of hardcore politicians came together and join forces in order the save St. Martin from its current trend.

Two former presidents of the Collectivity of St. Martin are also on the new list, that was made known today Thursday, July 16th, 2021.

The new list ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38087-dr-michel-petits-enter-the-political-arena-to-contest-march-2022-territorial-elections.html