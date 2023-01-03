Driver and passenger sustained injuries on a Quad following an accident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Traffic department personnel are also investigating an accident that happened on December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m. where a rider and passenger of a quad (four-wheeler) suffered injury after an accident.

Turned out that the driver of the quad bike was riding too close to the edge of Flamingo road, lost control of the vehicle, and ended up in the ditch on the side of the road.

As a result, both the driver and passenger sustained serious injuries to their upper body.

They were administered first aid by the ambulance personnel who arrived at the scene and ...



