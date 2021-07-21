Driver dies from accident injuries. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police Central Dispatch received calls about a serious car accident with several persons badly injured on Wednesday, July 21, at approximately 00.10 am.

Police patrols and paramedics found at the scene the wreckage of a white Chevrolet Equinox with license plate M-2804 and a Grey Grand I-10 with license plate R-1700.

The heavily damaged white Equinox had the driver and two other passengers, all of whom were severely injured. The driver was found wedged behind the steering wheel. The victims were removed from the vehicle and rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center.

According to the preliminary investigation, the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38127-driver-dies-from-accident-injuries.html