Driver loses control of vehicle, lands in Fresh Pond. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A driver who lost control of his vehicle ended up in the Fresh Pond near Prins Bernhard Bridge early Wednesday morning. He sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Police Central Dispatch received a call regarding the crashed vehicle at around 4:00 am. At the scene, they found a silver-colored Honda CR-V in the Fresh Pond.

The driver was still in the water. When he was retrieved, he told police retrieved he had lost control of the vehicle while driving towards the stoplights and ended up in the pond.

