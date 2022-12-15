Driver of a Blue I-10 lost her life in a tragic accident on the A.J C Brouwers road on early Thursday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police Central Dispatch KPSM received several calls on Thursday morning around 04.30 am of a traffic accident in which a lady was believed to have lost her life on A.J.C Brouwers road.

Several police patrols and personnel from the ambulance Fire Department and traffic department were directed to the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver of I-10 was driving downhill towards the Kruithoff roundabout while at the same time a Blue Bus was heading uphill towards Harold-Jack.

At a certain point, it appeared that the driver of the I-01 lost control ...



...



