Driver of the Governor Certified. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an attempt to stimulate cooperation between the various government agencies and to strengthen the quality of service, the Sint-Maarten Police (KPSM) on Friday, November 18, 2021, awarded a certificate to one of the chauffeurs of the His Excellency the Governor of St. Maarten for defensive driving skills.

The course of advanced driving skills was conducted by one of the certified instructors, Police Inspector Mr. E petty. As a result of the training, drivers can learn techniques to more safely navigate traffic, look ahead and assess situations on the road, and avoid the most common types of crashes.

