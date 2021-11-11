Drivers arrested for fake driver’s licenses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Five people were detained by police for being in possession of fake St. Maarten driver’s licenses.

In the course of several investigations, it has been found that some groups on the island are ordering or purchasing Venezuelan driver’s licenses via the internet to avoid taking the St. Maarten driver’s license test. Licenses obtained illegally or “bought” to avoid the legally required test are invalid or deemed fake.

Police warn that anyone found with a fake driver’s license is risking arrest.

If you doubt the validity of your license, contact the Driver’s Licences Department to ascertain its validity.

