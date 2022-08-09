Drug seizure for Dutch Caribbean Coast of 1600 kilo. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- Zr.Ms. Groningen, which is currently sailing for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard makes it quite difficult for drug smugglers in the Caribbean Region. The patrol
ship in sailing in the region since April 2022. Since then she added a great number of drug seizures to her list. Yesterday another go-fast was intercepted
with more than 1.600 kilograms of drugs. The total amount of confiscated contraband now amounts to more than 5.500 kilograms for the Dutch Caribbean
Coast Guard.
The last quantity was confiscated on August 8th, after a smuggling vessel was intercepted. The go-fast was discovered the night before by ...
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41038-drug-seizure-for-dutch-caribbean-coast-of-1600-kilo.html
