Drunken man arrested for causing accident, damaging police car. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police Central Dispatch Center received several calls about a traffic accident on Sucker Garden Road on Tuesday, September 21, around 2:40 pm. Patrol found at the scene that the driver of a blue i10 had struck a red Hyundai Tucson that was coming from the opposite direction.

When communicating with the driver of the i10, police noted that the driver had been driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrest by police for driving under the influence. The driver violently resisted his arrest and damaged a police vehicle in the process.

