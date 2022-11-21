DSTA Election Results. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association held its annual election on November 21st, 2022.
A major of members came out to cast their votes. The outgoing Executive Board was re-elected to their respective positions. The results of the election were as follows;
President
Maya Friday 109 votes, 4 blanks, 3 invalid
No other candidates postulated themselves for this position.
Treasurer
Guillermo Simmons 108 votes, 8 blank votes
No other candidates postulated themselves for this position.
Secretary
Bertus Smiens 47 votes
Morilene Lake- Lake 61 votes
2 blank votes
0 invalid votes
The Executive Board extends a thank you to ...
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41842-dsta-election-results.html
