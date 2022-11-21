DSTA Election Results. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association held its annual election on November 21st, 2022.

A major of members came out to cast their votes. The outgoing Executive Board was re-elected to their respective positions. The results of the election were as follows;

President

Maya Friday 109 votes, 4 blanks, 3 invalid

No other candidates postulated themselves for this position.

Treasurer

Guillermo Simmons 108 votes, 8 blank votes

No other candidates postulated themselves for this position.

Secretary

Bertus Smiens 47 votes

Morilene Lake- Lake 61 votes

2 blank votes

0 invalid votes

The Executive Board extends a thank you to ...



