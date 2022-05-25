Due to Technical Difficulties Causeway Bridge Closed to Maritime Traffic. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime operators, owners, and the community that the Causeway Bridge is closed to maritime traffic until further notice.

SLAC apologizes to the maritime time for any inconvenience caused.

The Causeway Bridge has technical challenges, and SLAC is working closely with technicians from Hollandia in the Netherlands in order to successfully resolve the issues within the shortest period of time.

SLAC will keep the maritime sector and the community informed as to when the bridge will be operational for nautical traffic.



