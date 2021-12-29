Due to technical problems, no indexation of AOV and AWW amounts per January 1, 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley informs the public, that due to technical problems with the establishment of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the AOV (Old-age pension), and AWW (Widow- and Orphan Insurance) will not be assessed in time to be indexed per January 1, 2022.



Annually, in accordance with the legislation, the amounts of AOV and AWW are adjusted on the basis of an increase in the CPI of the current year compared to the previous year. The CPI is determined by the Statistics Department.



In consultation with my colleague, the Minister of ...



