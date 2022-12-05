Dump contractors on strike. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Contractors at the Philipsburg Landfill have put down their tools as they have not been paid for 2 months. Contractors said on Monday afternoon that they are sick and tired of being taken for a ride for their monies.

If this strike continues by Tuesday, both landfills will not be usable and by Wednesday garbage collection will not be possible.

The government was made aware of the situation and contractors are eagerly awaiting a positive outcome to the situation.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41953-dump-contractors-on-strike.html



