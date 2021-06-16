Dust warning; those susceptible remain cautious. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby informs the public of a lot of dust ahead. People with pulmonary or eye conditions should take the necessary precautions. In distinguishing the possible symptoms from COVID-19, the latter has more systemic effects/symptoms; headaches, fever, sore muscles. Dust symptoms are usually limited to eye irritation, dry cough and shortness of breath especially in those who are susceptible. If in doubt, consult your General Practitioner.



