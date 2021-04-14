Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Personnel Receives first COVID-19 Vaccine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— Last Friday, April 9th, a team of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. After the Vaccine Management Team (VMT) provided an information session on Wednesday, April 7th, where the staff could ask their questions, a considerable group signed up immediately.

The VMT then arranged for the team to come to the Belair Community Center as a group and receive their vaccine on Friday, April 9th.

Jurandi Sambre, Head of Operational Services said: “I took the vaccine to keep myself and my loved ones safe. By taking the vaccine, we can stop ...



