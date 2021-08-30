Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Concludes Working Visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten | SMN NEWS

~Greater Need for Support for Nature Conservation on a Kingdom Level Highlighted ~

Kralendijk:— Chair of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) DR. Hellen van der Wal and DCNA Director Tadzio Bervoets recently completed a working visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten. This is the first face-to-face working visit between DCNA and the staff and Board Members of the Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA St. Eustatius, and the Nature Foundation since the start of the COVID19 Pandemic.

During the five-day visit van der Wal and Bervoets visited with the Directors of the respective organization and their respective Board Members, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38405-dutch-caribbean-nature-alliance-concludes-working-visit-to-saba-st-eustatius-and-sint-maarten.html