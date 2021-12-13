Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Highlights Nature’s Economic Value. | SMN NEWS

Kralendijk:--- The recently concluded Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) convention reminded participants that nature is big business. However, many people are unaware of the varied ways in which nature’s resources can be leveraged to create sustainable economic growth. One of DCNA’s goals is to raise awareness of nature’s potential.

Nature’s Economic Value

Mrs. Hellen van der Wal, chairlady of DCNA, notes that “nature provides us with food and offers us alternatives for entertainment and relaxation. The unique biodiversity that we have in the Dutch Caribbean is a source of attraction for tourists who travel to the region purely to contemplate ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39272-dutch-caribbean-nature-alliance-highlights-nature-s-economic-value.html