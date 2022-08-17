Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Lobbies Internationally for Increased Support for Nature Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- DCNA has been actively promoting a nature-focused agenda both within The Netherlands and internationally. Whether it’s championing the Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary, establishing new partnerships or pushing for a Climate Action Plan, 2022 has been a banner year for improved nature conservation efforts within the Dutch Caribbean.

One of the many goals of DCNA is to promote policy and advocacy work, both within The Netherlands and internationally. Together with DCNA board members, the conservation network organization has been actively engaging politicians and policymakers in order to stress the importance of nature conservation within the Dutch Caribbean. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41086-dutch-caribbean-nature-alliance-lobbies-internationally-for-increased-support-for-nature-conservation-in-the-dutch-caribbean.html