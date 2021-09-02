Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Organizes Session Specific to Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean at the World Conservation Congress. | SMN NEWS

~Governors of Bonaire and Sint Maarten to Deliver Remarks~

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will be organizing and leading sessions focusing on highlighting the need to increase support conservation actions in the Dutch Caribbean at the IUCN World Conservation Congress next week.

Held once every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress brings together several thousand leaders and decision-makers from government, civil society, indigenous peoples, business, and academia, with the goal of conserving the environment and harnessing the solutions nature offers to global challenges.

Through its membership of both IUCN Netherlands and the IUCN Caribbean Committee, DCNA will aim ...



