Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Supports Attendance of Protected Area Conservationists to Attend BirdsCaribbean Landbird Monitoring Workshop. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) recently supported the attendance of representatives from the Protected Area Management Organizations of Aruba (Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba), Bonaire (STINAPA), Saba (Saba Conservation Foundation), and Sint Maarten (the Nature Foundation) to a five-day BirdsCaribbean Landbird Monitoring Workshop in Jarabacoa, the Dominican Republic where participants were trained in increasing the capability to monitor land birds in the wider-Caribbean Region.



Monitoring the health of land bird populations is vitally important to understand changes in population sizes and distributions of species in response to environmental changes and threats, such as climate change, pollution, invasive species, development, ...



