Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, through the support of BirdLife Netherlands, Hires Fundraising Manager to Increase Fundraising Capacity for Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Conservation. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- Due to the recent number of challenges for the Protected Area Management Organizations of the Dutch Caribbean, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) has recently hired a professional Fundraising Manager. The severely underfunded parks almost did not survive the COVID crisis, and in order to create more capacity within DCNA and its member organizations Maartje de Jonge has joined the DCNA Secretariat Team as Fundraising Manager, a position generously funded by BirdLife Conservation Netherlands

The Protected Area Management Organizations of the Dutch Caribbean play a vital role in designing, implementing, and managing nature conservation efforts on their respective islands. ...



