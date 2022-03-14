Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance to Hold Subsequent Board Meeting on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

~Receives Letter of Support from Royal Patron Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands.~

BONAIRE:--- The Nature Conservation Network Organization the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will host its next Board Meeting on Sint Maarten from the 14th to the 17th of March. DCNA Board meetings are critical for discussing and strategizing on the most effective way to support protected area management organizations in the Dutch Caribbean, especially in light of the significant challenges brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic and other pressures faced by the Park Management Organizations. Park Management Organizations also have the opportunity to update attendees on some ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39902-dutch-caribbean-nature-alliance-to-hold-subsequent-board-meeting-on-sint-maarten.html