Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance to Hold Virtual Board Meeting November 16th and 17th | SMN NEWS

Kralendijk:—The Network of Protected Area Management Organizations for the Dutch Caribbean- the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA)- will be holding it’s bi-annual Board meeting virtually on November 16th and 17th. Usually, DCNA Board Meetings are held twice a year, with spring meetings being held in the Windward and fall meetings being held in the Leeward Islands. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Board Meeting will be held virtually. The March Board Meeting, scheduled to be held on St. Eustatius had to be canceled due to the pandemic and the fall meeting scheduled to be held on Curaçao had ...



