Dutch emergency aid on its way to Haiti. | SMN NEWS

The Netherlands offers emergency aid to Haiti. HNLMS Holland is on its way to the country that was hit by a severe earthquake on Saturday. The naval ship is loaded in Curaçao with, among other things, food, water, and relief supplies. Also on board are an NH90 helicopter, fast craft, and a team of at least 22 additional military personnel. It concerns marines and engineers of the army.

The military has a number of dinghies at its disposal. This includes bringing civilian international medical personnel to the hardest-hit parts of Haiti. The military is mainly involved in the distribution of ...



