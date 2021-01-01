Dutch Government comes to WINAIR aid with $3M loan. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Dutch Government has decided to come to the aid of WINAIR by granting them a three million dollars load ($3M). WINAIR is the only airline that travels from St. Maarten to Saba and St. Eustatius from St. Maarten.

According to a news article published on Koninkrijk. nu its states that the Government of St. Maarten requested the assistance of the Dutch Government on behalf of WINAIR. The building owned by WINAIR located at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) serves as collateral for the loan for a period of 18 months which can be extended to six years.

