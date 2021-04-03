Dutch holidaymakers on Curacao urged to return, as coronavirus cases mount | SMN NEWS

Dutch nationals holidaying on Curacao, or working as interns there, are being urged to return to the Netherlands as quickly as possible because of the mounting coronavirus crisis on the Caribbean island. The situation on the island is ‘very worrying’ and medical care cannot be guaranteed, the Dutch diplomatic mission on the island said in a post on Facebook. Hundreds of people have continued to travel to the islands for holidays, despite the government’s urging to stay at home. Now, the number of infections on the highlight has soared – yesterday 431 people tested positive – and the island’s only ...



