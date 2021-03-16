Dutch parliament elections on Bonaire is a mockery to democracy, a trap- don’t vote | SMN NEWS

Foundation We Want Bonaire Back has no other alternative to advise the Bonaire peoples don’t go vote not to fall into the trap of Dutch parliament elections.

Don’t vote, because they don’t respect our referendum and our democracy, neither our rights, or either international law that themselves has signed in United Nations. They will use your vote to say yourself has voluntarily participated and legalized this illegal constitutional status, and yourself will be against your own NO vote in the referendum 2015 that is one of the principal reasons for the United Nations to put us back on their protective ...



