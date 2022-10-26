Dutch Postcode Lottery Commits €2.5M for Nature Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- The Dutch Postcode Lottery (NPL) has just announced to continue supporting the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) activities by donating €500k each year for the next five years. DCNA will use this money for projects to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean by assisting the Protected Area Management Organizations in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten.

From rainforests to coral reefs, the Dutch Caribbeans are home to a wide variety of natural habitats. These diverse ecosystems are a magnet for tourists and at the same time one of the most important sources of income for the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41630-dutch-postcode-lottery-commits-2-5m-for-nature-conservation-in-the-dutch-caribbean.html