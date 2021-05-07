DUTCH STATE ADMITS THAT FORMER NETHERLANDS ANTILLES WERE NEVER DECOLONIZED | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— After 65 years, the Dutch State admitted in court versus Pro Soualiga Foundation that they CANNOT find ANY U.N. Resolution which declares that “Chapter XI of the U.N. Charter no longer applies to the former Netherlands Antilles.” (This admission was also confirmed by the judge in his ruling rendered on May 7th, 2021.) The fact that the Dutch State has admitted to Pro Soualiga in court that they cannot find the aforementioned U.N. Resolution means that the former Netherlands Antilles was never decolonized. The Dutch State is now left with only two options. Firstly, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37512-dutch-state-admits-that-former-netherlands-antilles-were-never-decolonized.html