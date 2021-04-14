E-waste shipment sorted and ready for shipment to USA this week. | SMN NEWS

POND ISLAND:--- TelEm Group and the Lion’s Club of St. Maarten have successfully joined in a massive environmental effort to collect hundreds of damaged and broken computers, printers, and other electronic equipment so that they can be shipped abroad for recycling.

Many desktop computers, laptops, cable tv set-top boxes, and other telecommunication equipment were sorted and neatly packed into a 40-foot container that will now be bound for a recycling plant in the USA. Some of the units will be fixed and put back into circulation, while others will be stripped for parts to go into refurbished and reconstructed equipment.

