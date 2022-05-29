Early morning robbery led to death of elderly woman. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An early morning robbery at the Pointe Blanche home of JudgeWilfred Manning has led to the death of his wife Lelia Manning.

SMN News learned that the elderly Manning saw the robbers who entered her home and she began screaming.

The apparent shock and distress have led to a massive heart attack that has led to her death.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha has confirmed the early morning robbery and death of the elderly Manning. Josepha said the robbers did not physically harm the woman who died.



