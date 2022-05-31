Early preparation is crucial. | SMN NEWS

~Above-average hurricane season expected – stay prepared~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Experts have predicted another above-average Hurricane season this year, forecasting that we can expect at least 3-6 major hurricanes, possibly ranging from CAT 3 -5. Considering this, NAGICO is strongly advising everyone to begin early preparations and to stay vigilant throughout the season.

NOAA, the Climate Prediction Center, says that this year will be another above-average season with 21 named storms predicted.

“Early preparation and understanding your risk are key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” Gina M. Raimondo of NOAA explained. “Throughout the hurricane season, the NOAA experts will work around ...



