Easter weekend activities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A very busy Easter weekend is about to commence, herewith the police of Sint Maarten take this opportunity to wish the community a safe Easter season.

Police encourage those who will visit or camp on Mullet Bay Beach or any other sites to take the utmost precautions to ensure their safety and that of their property.

Considering the busy situation on Mullet Bay Beach, finding parking will be an issue for beach visitors. All visitors are requested to use the parking lot and avoid leaving their vehicles on Rhine Road.

Just for this busy weekend only, permission has been ...



...



