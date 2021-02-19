ECCB Signals Approval of RBC Sale. | SMN NEWS

Saint Kitts and Nevis:— : Governor Timothy Antoine of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has confirmed that his organization will be approving the sale of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) operations in several territories in the Eastern Caribbean. The RBC assets will be sold to a consortium of indigenous banks within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) jurisdiction, viz. 1st National Bank (St. Lucia), Antigua Commercial Bank, National Bank of Dominica, Bank of Montserrat, and Bank of Nevis. The sale includes operations in Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts, and Nevis, and ...



