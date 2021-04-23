ECO Learning with The Netherland Society, CDFHA and Spaceless Gardens. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— It’s time for round 2 of ECO Learning. Registration begins once again for the next round of the ECO-Learning program. Focused on SGD #17 (building partnerships for goals) in collaboration with The Netherlands Red Cross Society, CDFHA, and Spaceless Gardens will be hosted at ECO St Maarten Agricultural Research and Development Center. The first cohort began back in November 2020 and concluded in Feb 2021 brought knowledge to community members on the basics of Agro-Ecology.

Agroecology is defined by the OECD as “the study of the relation of agricultural crops and environment.” Dalgaard et al. refer to agroecology...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37377-eco-learning-with-the-netherland-society-cdfha-and-spaceless-gardens.html