Economic Bulletin with emphasis on economic outlook for the monetary union. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- As of March 2022, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has decided to discontinue the Quarterly Bulletin publication series. The Quarterly Bulletin’s focus was the analysis of the economic developments in the monetary union in the first, second, and third quarters of the year.

In its place, the CBCS now publishes an Economic Bulletin in the months of March, September, and December. The focus of these Bulletins is more forward-looking as they provide the CBCS’ macroeconomic projections on economic growth, inflation, public finances, and the balance of payments.

