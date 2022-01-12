Economic Controls conducted today to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Economic Affairs conducted several controls today January 11th, 2022 to ensure the protocols in place to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 are respected by members of the community and businesses.

Inspectors conducted controls on the following businesses: Supermarkets, barbershops, and Salons, some 38 controls were conducted. The inspectors found 32 businesses to be compliant, while 6 business establishments were not compliant. Three warning letters were issued, while verbal warnings were given to 3 businesses.

Inspectors found that there are non-compliance at bars, bar staff was not wearing masks, and supermarkets had no signage.

While ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39466-economic-controls-conducted-today-to-ensure-compliance-of-covid-19-protocols.html